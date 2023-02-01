In 2021, the FBI reported that nearly 100,000 elderly citizens fell victim to elder fraud scams that led to an estimated $1.7 million in losses. Those figures are expected to rise again by the time 2022 numbers are compiled as digital- and telephone-based scams, especially those targeting seniors, continue to evolve.
“That’s more than just a statistic — it’s a life-changing event that many never recover from, and we are determined to leverage our resources to bring to justice those who prey on our elderly and vulnerable friends and neighbors,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha, who oversees the U.S. District of Rhode Island.
It is also why Cunha and state law enforcement are working together to enhance awareness and combat elder fraud.
Hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, in collaboration with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a joint training program held Wednesday focused on training detectives and community leaders in identifying the most common elder fraud scams.
In a press release, officials said the program taught participants how to utilize techniques and federal laws to build a case from a one-victim complaint to identifying larger fraud networks; overcoming challenges law enforcement and prosecutors face while investigating and prosecuting elder fraud cases; the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies; and support and resources available for victims of crimes against the elderly.
Elder fraud consists of financial crimes that target older people’s money or property. It includes telephone, internet, and varying mail scams.
Bristol Police Chief Kevin M. Lynch, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, said local and state law enforcement have pledged to work together with community partners in order to curb the growing problem.
“We will be your advocate and champion to ensure that your property, identity, and concerns are investigated and safeguarded to the best of our ability,” Lynch said in a press release. “Do not hesitate to contact your local police department even if you are embarrassed or have questions, as knowledge and timely collaboration are key to successful outcomes.”
In addition to significant collaboration across the country between federal and state law enforcement agencies investigating and prosecuting scams against the elderly, the U.S. Department of Justice recently expanded its Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to amplify efforts to combat scams originating overseas. In the past year, the program has led to over 550,000 individuals being notified that they may be eligible for remission payments.
— Jason Vallee
