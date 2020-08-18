GROTON — Two people were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Monday night for evaluation after a small plane crashed into a home on Ring Drive, but police reported no serious injuries.
The pilot and passenger, both men, were able to escape the wreckage before first responders even arrived on scene. Both sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released, officials said.
The names of the men have not been released.
Around 10:38 p.m., Groton Emergency Communications Center dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a small aircraft had just crashed into a home at the corner of Ring Drive and Donna Drive, according to the Town of Groton Police Department. Police responded alongside the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, Mystic Fire Department, Submarine Base Fire Department, Mystic River Ambulance, Groton Ambulance and representatives of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
A preliminary investigation determined that the plane, a Piper PA-34, was on its way to Groton-New London Airport when the crash occurred. The National Transportation Safety Board and Connecticut Airport Authority each responded to the scene, and the exact cause remains under investigation.
Police said the crash caused damage to the roof of the home, located at 243 Ring Drive, but the homeowner was able to escape through a bedroom window and was uninjured. The home sustained considerable damage as a result of the debris.
In a press release Tuesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it would also investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board will be tasked with determining the cause.
