RICHMOND — Officers have filed DUI charges against two drivers who are suspected of being under the influence during separate crashes on Old Mountain Road and Pine Hill Road earlier this month.
Richmond police charged the drivers, 31-year old Massachusetts resident Jennifer R. Almeida and 56-year-old Dann M. Bitgood, of 495 Carolina Back Road in Charlestown, with driving under the influence. Bitgood was also charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test and possession of an open alcoholic beverage while driving.
According to a police report, Almeida was taken into custody on April 6 following a 4:20 a.m. crash that occurred in the area of 130 Old Mountain Road. Responding officers found Almeida and an adult passenger trapped within the car and needed to be extricated by members of the Carolina Fire Department.
The police said both suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene by members of the Hope Valley Ambulance Corps.
During an interview, the police said Almeida showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which she failed. At the Richmond Police Department, she agreed to a breathalyzer test, which returned readings of .158 and .147 in separate phases.
She was charged before a justice of the peace and released on a promise to appear for formal arraignment in Fourth Division District Court at a later time.
Richmond police said Bitgood was charged around 5 p.m. Saturday following reports of a crash in the vicinity of 61 Pine Hill Road. The police said an investigation determined that she had swerved from the road before striking a utility pole.
Bitgood was not injured but showed signs of intoxication, the police said. She failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody without further incident.
At the Richmond Police Department, she refused a breathalyzer test. She was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on a promise to appear for formal arraignment at a later time, the police said.
