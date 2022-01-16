GROTON — One person suffered minor burns and two people were displaced after a cooking fire damaged the kitchen area and caused smoke damage throughout a mobile home on High Street Sunday morning.
Old Mystic firefighters, aided by area departments, doused a blaze at 435 High St. around 9:05 a.m. after residents of Lot 59 at 435 High St. reported a fire starting in the kitchen area of the unit.
Officials said one of the adults suffered only minor burns and was treated by first responders at the scene. Volunteers with the American Red Cross provided assistance to the family, aiding two adults who were displaced as a result of the damage.
The fire was one of two in eastern Connecticut that occurred on Sunday morning as temperatures dipped below zero degrees.
Approximately half an hour prior to the Mystic blaze, firefighters were called to a a fire at a Bundy Hill Road home in Lisbon.
Two people, both residents, were inside at the time of the fire and escaped without injuries.
The mobile home sustained heavy damage and was deemed a total loss, fire officials indicated.
American Red Cross volunteers also aided two adults following the fire in Lisbon. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.
