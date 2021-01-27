RICHMOND — A local man and Charlestown resident are each facing DUI charges after they were involved in separate accidents in the past week.
Richmond police charged the two men, 21-year-old Shawn Tarlaian and 28-year-old Joshua Boutras, after each was involved in one-car crashes. Both are facing charges of driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Officers arrested Tarlaian, of 2 Skunk Hill Road, Richmond, on Saturday afternoon following a crash that took place along Richmond Townhouse Road. The crash was reported by a witness, who called dispatchers after seeing Tarlaian strike a tree and several road signs before driving off with significant damage to his car.
The witness followed Tarlaian, the police said, and officers were able to follow the caller’s path in order to stop Tarlaian along Baker Pines Road. He was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was taken into custody.
On Monday night, officers arrested Boutras, of 110 E. Pasquisett Trail in Charlestown, after an officer came upon his heavily damaged car in a parking lot off of Main Street.
According to a police report, the front passenger side tire sustained inoperable damage that was easily noticeable to those driving by. An officer spoke with Boutras, who showed signs of intoxication, and he was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody.
Both Tarlaian and Boutras declined to allow a breathalyzer reading while in custody, the police said. They were each released and are expected to appear in Fourth Division District Court for arraignment in the coming week.
