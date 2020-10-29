WESTERLY — A Michigan man and a California man are facing charges after the police said their efforts to sell magazines door-to-door led to more than a dozen complaints, including six on Monday evening alone.
Westerly police charged the two men, 22-year-old Christopher Gilleyen of Pontiac, Mich., and 30-year-old Deandre T. Campbell of Santa Barbara, Calif., with one count each of illegally accessing private property.
The charge, which is considered a misdemeanor in Westerly under the town’s code of ordinance, applies to anyone who is “selling, at retail, door-to-door goods or services, including but not limited to wares, merchandise, magazines or periodicals, to residential properties is prohibited in the Town of Westerly.” The ordinance allows for exceptions for certain nonprofit groups and utility companies such as National Grid.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the men were charged after the department received an uptick in reports of door-to-door sales of magazine subscriptions along the beach and in other parts of town over the past week. Lacey said the department had received “dozens of complaints,” including six on Monday evening alone.
One of the two men was found in the area of St. Andrew’s Terrace and charged at the scene. The second was charged after he was later located on Broad Street.
“We try to give them an opportunity and contact them to let them know you can’t sell door-to-door like that in town, but we continued to get complaints and so we had to move forward in charging them,” Lacey said.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.