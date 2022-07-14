NORTH STONINGTON — The driver of a tractor trailer has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and motorists have experienced long delays along Norwich-Westerly Road after the truck swerved off the roadway and into Buon Appetito Ristorante Wednesday morning, leaving the truck wedged into the building.
State police, firefighters with the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department and personnel with the North Stonington Ambulance Association were called to the restaurant, located at 386 Norwich-Westerly Road, shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of a tractor trailer into the building.
Emergency officials said the driver of the truck, who was not identified, was able to escape from the wreck by himself before emergency responders arrived. He was evaluated at the scene and taken to Backus Hospital as a precaution. No one else was involved in the crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling southbound along Route 2 when he lost control and crossed over the northbound lane and into Buon Appetito Ristorante. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Responders were still at the site as of 10:30 a.m., and delays were expected throughout the day to allow for removal of the truck.
