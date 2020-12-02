WESTERLY — Two local residents are facing charges after the police said a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous narcotics, including Adderall, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Westerly police charged 33-year-old Benjamin L. Dollinger, of 22 Jolly Lane, and 37-year-old Vincent A. Nicastro, of 129 Watch Hill Road, with possession of a controlled substance. Dollinger, who was driving, was also charged with two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance and cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.
Officers attempted to pull over Dollinger’s 2011 BMW after he was clocked using radar while traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone along Canal Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He accelerated a moment before turning suddenly into a driveway at 176 Canal St.
When an officer approached the car, Dollinger immediately told the officer that it wasn’t his car and he “couldn’t say if there was anything in it.” He also admitted to not having any business at that location, instead pulling into the driveway in hopes of avoiding the police.
The police said Dollinger initially told the officer that he did not have his wallet on him, but a check found his license was suspended and the BMW was registered in his name. A search led officers to find 45 pills of Adderall, which is amphetamine traditionally used to treat ADHD; 4.4 grams of cocaine; 1.4 grams of additional crushed Adderall; 24.1 grams of marijuana; and $2,000 in cash which he had in separate folds within a white container found in the car.
A search of Nicastro led officers to find 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, which the police said he was storing in his waistband.
Both men were charged without further incident, the police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.