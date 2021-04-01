WESTERLY — Three families have been displaced following a fire that heavily damaged a house along Pearl Street on Monday night.
Westerly firefighters, aided by volunteer fire companies from both Westerly and Stonington, responded to 34 Pearl St. just after 11 p.m. for reports of a structure fire in a three-story house. Arriving firefighters found flames actively showing from the building, although the residents were able to safely evacuate.
Residents of the house were evaluated by staff with the Westerly Ambulance Corps, but no serious injuries were reported.
The fire caused significant visible damage, which could be seen from the road, and left the building uninhabitable, officials said. Volunteers with the American Red Cross had reached out to those impacted to provide assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.