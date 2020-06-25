RICHMOND — The suspect in the theft of a debit card and $300 from a woman at Stop & Shop who was distracted during a Citizen's Bank ATM transaction in May has turned himself in to police.
Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr. said the department was able to identify and obtain a warrant for the suspect, 44-year-old Ryan S. Trombley, with the assistance of information obtained after surveillance footage of Trombley was released on Facebook. Trombley turned himself in on Thursday and was charged wuth one count of misdemeanor larceny.
Trombley, of Waterbury, Conn., was released following booking on a promise to appear for arraigment in Fourth Division District Court on Sept. 10.
Johnson said the initial post first led to information last weekend when, after seeing the images, a customer of the Stop & Shop location in Narragansett contacted local police. Officers responded and verified Trombley's identity.
After obtaining the warrant, Johnson said detectives contacted Trombley and he agreed to turn himself in.
The charges stem from a late May theft that occurred at the Citizens Bank ATM in the Stilson Road grocery store. The police said Trombley, who was standing behind the victim in line, was initially carrying what appeared to be his own debit card and appeared to be waiting to conduct his own transaction. The police said when the victim stepped away to seek an employee for help, Trombley was captured on bank video withdrawing $300 from the victim's account before walking away with her cash and her Citizens Bank card.
— Jason Vallee
