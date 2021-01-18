STONINGTON — A Superior Court judge and former state senator is facing charges after officers responding to reports from a concerned citizen last week determined he was driving under the influence.
Stonington police on Wednesday arrested Steven Spellman, 69, of Noank, on one count of driving under the influence. Officials said Spellman was charged and released, pending an appearance for formal arraignment in New London in early February.
"I am embarrassed and deeply sorry for this incident. I am now seeking the assistance I need to address this problem," Spellman said in a statement issued to the media on Friday.
The charges stem from a complaint made by a concerned caller on Wednesday evening. According to a police report, a concerned citizen called dispatchers around 6:15 p.m. after witnessing Spellman, who appeared to be intoxicated, throw a bottle into the trash at McQuade's Marketplace on Clara Drive and "stumble over the curb" before getting into his car and driving away.
Officers located Spellman a short distance away on Whitehall Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident, the police said.
Actively serving as a judge at Windham District Superior Court, Spellman was first appointed by then-Gov. Dannel Malloy in 2014. Spellman will be on personal leave from the court, court officials said.
Spellman, who will turn 70 in June, is expected to retire in accordance with a state requirement. His current term is not set to expire until April 2022, however.
The longtime area resident, who is the brother of Town of Groton Police Chief Michael Spellman, represented the towns of Stonington, North Stonington, Groton, Ledyard, Voluntown and Griswold as a state senator from 1987 to 1992. He has also previously worked for 20 years as chief of staff and director of government affairs for the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.