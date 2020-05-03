STONINGTON — A 67-year-old Stonington woman has died following a Thursday night crash along North Stonington Road.
The police confirmed Sunday that Robin Paull, a local resident, suffered fatal injuries in the one-car crash, which occurred along Route 201 in the area of Wolf Neck Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation determined that Paull had veered off the roadway while driving and proceeded to strike a tree head-on. Paull was the only one in the car, described as a four-door sedan, at the time of the crash.
Further details of the crash have not been released. The accident remains under investigation, according to the police.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.