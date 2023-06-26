STONINGTON — In seeking to fill three open positions among the department’s ranks, Stonington police administrators sought candidates with knowledge of the town and a strong desire to be an active part of the community.
With the recent addition of 21-year-old Groton resident Austin Hunter Beebe, 33-year-old Westerly resident Andrew Joseph Bailey and fourth-generation law enforcement officer Julia Kay Rich, a 22-year-old Pawcatuck resident and Stonington High graduate, Police Chief Jay DelGrosso and Deputy Chief Todd Olson said they believe they have found recruits who not only meet those qualifications, but will be dedicated to serving the town for years to come.
The three recruits, who were sworn in before a room packed with family, friends, police officers and town officials at the Stonington Police Department on Monday, have each shown great enthusiasm through a trying and difficult hiring process, DelGrosso said. He said each has the knowledge and dedication to make an immediate, positive difference both within the department and the community as a whole.
“We have found our three (officers) and we are excited to have them join our department and our police family,” DelGrosso said at the morning ceremony.
All three will now attend the Connecticut Police Academy and return for in-house training before being assigned on their own.
For the agency, the combination of the three new recruits brings local residents with a knowledge of towns west of the Mystic River, east of the Pawcatuck River and all parts of Stonington in between. Each also has a different and varied background that will allow them to provide unique and different skills for the agency, Olson said.
At just 22, Rich is hardly your prototypical “green officer.” A lifelong Stonington resident, she represents the fourth consecutive generation in the Rich family to serve as a sworn police officer in either Connecticut or Rhode Island.
She is the daughter of Ledyard Police Chief John Rich; granddaughter of former Providence officer Chester H Rich III; and the great-granddaughter of former Providence officer Chester H. Rich Jr. She is also the granddaughter of former South Kingstown Police Capt. Richard Brown and the niece of both East Greenwich Police Chief Stephen Brown and Lt. Richard Brown of the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia.
It’d be fair to say that law enforcement service runs in her veins.
“This is something that she has always shown interest in. She set this as a goal for herself at a young age and she has trained hard and worked hard for this academically,” Chief Rich said with a smile shortly after pinning the badge on his daughter. “I’m a proud dad today.”
A graduate of the University of Tampa in Florida, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, Rich is a Pawcatuck resident who said she is looking forward to beginning her work within a profession that has been part of the family for over a century.
“I have always been inspired by my dad’s work, and I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to now serve in the same town where I grew up,” she said.
The move to the police academy will mark the end of a short post-graduation break for Beebe, who only recently completed his course studies at Western New England University in Springfield. In fact, he was such a strong and qualified candidate that despite having first been interviewed for a job in October, Olson said the agency was willing to work with him to see that he was able to graduate before taking on new responsibilities as a Stonington officer.
It was a decision that may have convinced Beebe to dedicate his career to a single community.
“They were super cooperative with my schedule, it really made this whole process and decision easier for me,” Beebe said. “This is a community that I love working with, one that I have known for a long time. I am really appreciative to be able to begin so close to home, and I plan on being here a long time.”
For Bailey, a Westerly resident and Westerly High graduate, the move to become a police officer marks a long desired shift into public service. The husband and father said Monday that serving as a police officer is something he had considered for a long time and after recent experiences, he felt he was ready to make the leap.
Bailey said he feels incredibly fortunate to be able to begin his career in Stonington, a small but established department in a neighboring community that he said has always welcomed him and his family.
With three decades as a resident in the region, Stonington police said Bailey has a wide knowledge of businesses and key individuals that will allow him to connect and hit the ground running. For his part, Bailey said he’s “ready for a long career.”
“I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I am happy to be here and this is a place where I could see myself retiring,” the 33-year-old said. “It’s too soon to say what the future will hold, but I am looking forward to a long career.”
In welcoming the recruits to their new roles, Board of Police Commissioners Chairman Robert O’Shaugnessey told them that policing was changed when vehicles became part of standard use. He noted that while important and useful, cruisers had also disrupted the connections made when officers used to walk the streets.
With the three newest officers, O’Shaugnessey noted that the team is gaining a wealth of local knowledge. He challenged the new officers to draw from what they know and never be afraid to “step outside the cruiser” to make a bigger difference.
“We all know what this world has become. It is important to remember not to isolate yourselves from other officers or your community,” O’Shaugnessey said. “Remember to make connections and to build trust. Good luck.”
