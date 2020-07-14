STONINGTON — Residents and business owners are encouraged to be on alert after a recent string of mail theft and check fraud in town.
Stonington police issued a warning Tuesday encouraging residents to be wary of a scheme that appears to target those who pay for bills using their outgoing mail. In the cases reported, police said suspects have taken outgoing checks and used them to recreate fraudulent checks that are then submitted for deposit.
Similar cases have been reported in communities across Connecticut, as well as in surrounding states, the police said.
"This seems to be occurring from mailboxes located on the curb side or in a parking lot," Stonington police said in a press release. "Suspects duplicate keys or use other methods to pull your mail out of the mailbox."
To protect themselves from falling victim, the police suggest that you consider taking outgoing mail to the post office or handing it directly to their mail carrier. Police said the best way to prevent falling victim is to avoid allowing mail, whether incoming or outgoing, to sit within a mailbox for any extended period of time.
Those who see any damage to a mailbox or suspicious activity are encouraged to report it immediately. Those with concerns or who may have fallen victim may contact the Stonington Police Department at 860-599-4411.
— Jason Vallee
