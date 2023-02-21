STONINGTON — A highly-decorated town sergeant was listed in stable condition and was said to be “in good spirits” at Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday after he was injured when a car struck his cruiser Monday as he was directing traffic at a road construction site.
Stonington Police Sgt. Mario Ritacco suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken by Life Star emergency medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. Deputy Chief Todd Olson said that as of Tuesday morning, he was “stable and doing well,” although he still faced a long road to recovery.
The driver of the car that hit the cruiser was also injured in the crash, the police said. The driver, a man who was not identified, was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
"This is one of those times that the town is faced with a sad and challenging situation. This impacted many officers," said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, who noted that Police Chief Jay DelGrosso had established a peer support program that was utilized in providing mental health support for coworkers.
"This is a hard situation, not only for Mario and his family but for the entire department. We wish him a speedy recovery," she said.
According to Connecticut State Police reports, Ritacco and the driver both suffered injuries in the collision, which occurred at 11:15 a.m. along Route 184 near the North Stonington town line. Ritacco was working alongside a cable television crew with his cruiser parked in the eastbound lane as he directed traffic.
The police said that a car driving east failed to stop and Ritacco, reacting to the oncoming vehicle, stepped behind the police cruiser to avoid being struck directly. The car then crashed into the cruiser, which was pushed into Ritacco.
A 22-year member of the Stonington Police Department, Ritacco has earned numerous commendations, awards and promotions over the past two decades.
He first joined the agency in July 2001, winning awards for outstanding DUI enforcement in 2003 and 2004, as well as receiving a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Certificate of Appreciation in 2008. Ritacco, who the police said helped solve numerous burglaries with his K-9 partner Fritz, was also the recipient of the Live Saving Award with Valor for a 2010 incident in which he saved a victim from drowning.
Ritacco was assigned to work as a detective in 2016 and, six months later, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant. He had most recently completed training and earned police instructor certification in February 2022.
Olson told reporters in a television interview Monday that the crash, which occurred in a work zone, is the latest in a growing number of construction zone crashes in recent years and has officers across the region worried over safety.
“It’s very concerning. We’re very concerned about our sergeant and we’re going to make sure he’s getting the best treatment and make sure that all the other officers as well are being taken care of,” Olson said in an interview with WJAR-10. “It’s a concerning thing throughout the entire department, throughout law enforcement in this entire area.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway administration reported that between 2019 and 2020, fatal crashes in work zones increased by 1.4 percent nationwide. Although there were decreases in the percentages of fatal work zone crashes involving rear-end collisions as well as those involving a commercial motor vehicle, these were offset by an increase in fatal work zone crashes that involved speeding.
In 2020, there were nearly 900 accidents in work zones in Connecticut with four fatalities, according to the University of Connecticut’s CT Crash Data Repository.
Because the incident involved injuries to a Stonington officer, the Connecticut State Police have assumed the role as investigative agency and said charges against the driver are pending. Further information was not released Tuesday.
