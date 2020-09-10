STONINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a pair of robberies in the past week, one Wednesday afternoon at a Pawcatuck bank and a second that occurred at a Mystic gas station on Monday night.
Police were dispatched to the Charter Oak Credit Union on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday after the police said a lone man entered the bank wearing a mask, approached a teller and handed over a note that implied he had a weapon. He then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police quickly set a perimeter and began a search, using Stonington Police K-9 Odin and calling in assistance from a second K-9 unit from Waterford. The tracking efforts were not successful, Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said, and police believe he may have gotten into a car that had been parked nearby to drive away.
“We are currently working several leads in an effort to identify the suspect,” Olson said Thursday morning. “The case remains under investigation.”
Olson said the department is utilizing camera surveillance and witness accounts as part of the investigation. Further details were not made available.
The robbery marks the second in three days for Stonington police, who are also investigating an incident that took place Monday night at the Mystic Mobil Mart on Whitehall Avenue.
According to police, a lone man entered the store and showed a weapon to a clerk, then fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no injuries were reported, and the agency is continuing to follow leads in that case as well.
Olson said it was not yet clear whether the two incidents were related.
Those with information in either case are encouraged to call the Stonington Police Department at 860-599-4411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.