STONINGTON — Police are investigating after an armed robbery that allegedly happened Wednesday night at a Mystic gas station.
Stonington detectives were called following the incident, which was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at 66 Whitehall Ave. in Mystic. According to police, two Black men entered the store just before 10 p.m. and demanded money. One of the two men showed a gun.
A clerk complied and the two men left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.
Police conducted a search of the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. No arrests have been made in the case.
The investigation is ongoing, the police said.
— Jason Vallee
