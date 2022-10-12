MYSTIC — Stonington police are asking residents and visitors to be alert to road closures and temporary parking restrictions that will be in place during the celebration of the 100 anniversary of the Mystic Bascule Bridge on Saturday.
Fireworks will begin at 8:15 p.m. over the Mystic River in the area of the Mystic Seaport Museum.
To assure pedestrian safety, police have announced that Cottrell Street will close at 10 a.m. on Saturday and remain closed throughout the day and until after all vendors have cleared the area following the end of the fireworks. The road will be closed from East Main Street to Washington Street.
In addition, there will be a temporary no-parking order in place from 4 a.m. along Cottrell Street, and additional no parking signs will be used and enforced in order to assure sufficient traffic flow and pedestrian safety.
— Jason Vallee
