STONINGTON — Three men are expected to make a full recovery after their boat capsized near the Latimer Reef Lighthouse on Sunday morning, leading to a multi-agency rescue response involving police, fire and ambulance personnel.
Stonington Borough Assistant Fire Chief Theresa Hersh said rescue boats with the Borough, Mystic, Pawcatuck and Watch Hill fire departments and a Stonington police response boat were all dispatched around 9 a.m. to the area of Latimer Reef Lighthouse for reports of a capsized boat with people in the water. The lighthouse is located a few miles south off the coast of Stonington Point.
Hersh said the victims, three men who were not identified, had capsized near a fishing tournament and were initially rescued by bystanders after having been in the water for approximately 10 minutes. Stonington police arrived shortly after and brought the men aboard their boat.
"The police department was well-staffed and they were able to get out there quick and aid in the response, taking over as first responders," she said.
Police brought them back to the Stonington Yacht Club where they were transferred into the care of Stonington Ambulance personnel. The men were each taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, Hersh said, but were expected to make a full recovery.
