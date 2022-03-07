A Stonington man is facing federal charges after law enforcement officials said he contacted an FBI agent that he thought was a 14-year-old girl and attempted to entice the minor into engaging in sexual activity.
The man, 28-year-old Matthew X. Smith, was charged Friday with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, attempted receipt of child pornography, solicitation of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in U.S. District Court in New Haven.
Smith appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector and was released following his appearance after posting a $100,000 bond, officials said.
The charges stem from an investigation into Smith's activity after he attempted to contact an FBI agent that he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in August 2021. According to court documents, investigators found that Smith had been using the social media platform Kik, a mobile messaging light program used often for dating. The platform does not require users to have a phone number and Kik does not require use of actual names nor doe it track the content of messages.
During the course of a conversation with the federal agent, FBI agents said Smith had sent explicit messages and sexually explicit photos on Aug. 12, 2021, and discussed potentially meeting the minor to engage in sexual activity.
The exchanges continued the following day and further investigation revealed that Smith had used a different account to send explicit materials to the same covert agent, a long-term employee of the FBI, during an investigation a year prior.
Court documents show that Smith and the covert agent agreed to meet in New London on Aug. 18, 2021. When he arrived, New London police arrested Smith.
The case is being investigated by the FBI with the assistance of New London police and will be prosecuted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.
