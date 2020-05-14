WESTERLY — A Stonington man is facing DUI charges after the police said he struck a pick-up truck belonging to the Westerly Water Department on Monday causing it to flip onto its side before then hitting two other trucks that were parked at nearby homes.
Westerly police arrested David Morley Rathbun, 45, of 211 Cove Road, Stonington, following the 8 a.m. crash. He was charged with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and released pending an appearance for a formal arraignment in 4th Division District Court at a later date.
Police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to East Avenue in the area of South Drive after receiving two separate calls reporting different crashes, Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. According to a police report, the investigation determined that the calls were both related to the same single incident.
According to police, Rathbun was traveling north on East Avenue in a 2013 Toyota Venza. Multiple witnesses told police that he began to drift over the center line and into the southbound lane as he approached South Drive. The police said a 2020 Chevy Silverado belonging to the Water Department, driven by employee John Dodge, was heading south and swerved to try and avoid a collision. The Silverado struck the curb, the police said, and was struck in the rear quarter-panel, which caused the truck to flip onto the passenger’s side.
The police said Dodge was shaken up, but was expected to be OK.
“He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but it did not appear he suffered any significant injuries,” Lacey said.
Lacey said the Westerly Water Department truck, which was only a couple months old, was heavily damaged. Insurance adjusters were expected to assess the damage in the coming days.
The police said after the first collision, Rathbun’s Venza continued to travel north in the southbound lane before drifting off the roadway and striking a Chevy Blazer parked in a driveway at 75 East Ave., then continuing past a utility pole, hitting a tree, before then crashing head-on into a Toyota pick-up parked in a driveway at 73 East Ave.
Rathbun, who was uninjured despite the numerous collisions, told officers he was reaching for his coffee and did not know what happened next.
When officers spoke with Rathbun, the police said he showed signs of impairment but did not appear to be drunk. After failing a field sobriety test, he was assessed by an officer trained as a Drug Recognition Expert, or DRE, and charged with DUI. Rathbun is also facing infractions for various laned-roadway violations.
The arrest was one of two recently as a result of DUI, the police said. On Friday evening, 22-year-old David Urena, of 1059 Shannock Road in Charlestown, was charged with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test following a crash involving a Jersey barrier.
According to a police report, Urena was driving along Route 78 toward Westerly when he struck the barrier in the center median, then swerved back onto the road and continued to drive. The incident was witnessed by a car behind him, the police said, and officers were able to locate his 2004 Volkswagen Jetta on Post Road in the area of 110 Post Road.
The police said when officers approached his car, there was a strong scent of alcohol and he was wearing an N95 mask. Lacey said officers could smell the alcohol on Urena after he got out of the car despite his wearing the mask. He was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was taken into custody.
