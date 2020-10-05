STONINGTON — A Pawcatuck man is facing charges after the police said he set a towel on fire in a effort to burn off the frayed ends before walking away.
Stonington police charged 26-year-old Aaron D. Whipple, of 117 W. Broad St., Apt. 2, with first-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace following the Thursday night incident.
Pawcatuck firefighters and Stonington police were called to the multi-family home on West Broad Street around 10:30 p.m. after tenants of another apartment called to report a fire alarm and smoke condition. The tenants then evacuated the home as a precaution.
The fire, which occurred within a bathroom in Whipple's apartment, was quickly extinguished and little damage was reported.
An investigation determined that Whipple had used a lighter to burn the frayed ends of a towel. Believing that the ends had burned, the police said he put the towel on a rack and left the room. The fire on the towel was not completely out and caught fire, the police said, causing the fire alarms to activate.
Whipple was released on a promise to appear in New London Superior Court later this month for formal arraignment.
— Jason Vallee
