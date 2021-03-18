STONINGTON — A 69-year-old Stonington Borough man remains in state custody in lieu of $51,000 in bonds after the police said he was arrested for driving under the influence three times over a five day period.
Stonington police last week charged the man, Manuel A. Weyant, of 2 Grand St., with three counts of driving under the influence following separate incidents on March 10, March 11 and Sunday. He was held on bond following the final arrest and remains in state custody at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville.
State court records show Weyant has not entered a plea in any of the cases.
A police report said Weyant was arrested around 5:40 a.m. on March 10 after a patrol officer found him parked near the sewer treatment plant by the Stonington Town Docks. The police said officers found him slumped over the wheel with the engine running, and a witness told police that he was seen driving shortly beforehand.
Weyant was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was taken into custody.
Around 7:20 p.m. the following day, Stonington police said an officer familiar with Weyant spotted him at the Stonington Town Docks with his engine running and lights on. The officer approached Weyant, who showed signs of intoxication, and he failed a field sobriety test before being taken into custody.
Stonington police dealt with Weyant again Sunday evening after receiving reports of an erratic driver in the area of Taugwonk Road. Responding officers found Weyant parked in a driveway and determined he had once again been driving under the influence.
Weyant does not have a criminal record and had not been arrested prior to the recent string of DUIs, court records show. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing in New London Superior Court on May 14.
