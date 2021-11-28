WINDSOR, Conn. — For the second time in three days, state troopers in Connecticut have had a confrontation with someone on a major roadway.
In an incident late Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 near Windsor, state police said that after a two-car accident occurred, the driver of one of the cars was standing outside the car and refused to move out of the roadway when directed by police.
A scuffle ensued, and the driver was eventually taken into custody and was being assessed for injuries, according to state police.
On Thursday, a New York City man found crouching near a concrete barrier on the Merritt Parkway ran onto the highway, according to police.
Two troopers eventually caught up to him and he was arrested on charges including assaulting a police officer.
— Associated Press
