State troopers with both the Rhode Island State Police and Connecticut State Police will be enhancing their presence along the Interstate 95 corridor on Friday and Saturday as troopers join a 15-agency effort to promote safe driving habits and reduce roadway fatalities.
The enhanced enforcement and awareness campaign, dubbed the “I-95 Drive to Save Lives,” is a high-visibility initiative that will involve law enforcement partners from Maine to Florida. In addition to the 15 state agencies involved, state police said many local departments will also work to take part in the enforcement within their own jurisdictions.
“We’re working in conjunction with all the other state police agencies on the East Coast to increase awareness of traffic safety,” said Col. James M. Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety. “We are enhancing patrols and will be focused on the factors that make our highways dangerous including driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving. We hope this additional enforcement and educational effort will help prevent traffic fatalities.”
Across the nation, emergency response agencies and lawmakers have sought solutions to a growing number of roadway fatalities reported.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its 2020 annual traffic crash data in late February, showing a combined 38,824 deaths as a result of traffic crashes nationwide.
On the stretch of I-95 that runs from Maine to Florida, the problem peaked in 2021 when more than 1,000 fatalities were reported as figures continued to rise year over year.
In 2014, the issue led the International Association of Chiefs of Police to launch the “Drive to Save Lives” campaign, an effort specifically aimed at reducing deaths on U.S. highways. The campaign has targeted distracted and impaired driving, speeding, use of seatbelts and the unsafe driving behaviors of operators of large trucks and buses.
“A combination of education and awareness, partnering with other agencies, and high-visibility traffic enforcement have been used to achieve the campaign goals,” the organization said in a press release. “These successful efforts gave the IACP a desire to continue the campaign annually.”
The “I-95 Drive to Save Lives” is specifically focused on the I-95 corridor and its 1,920 miles from Maine to Florida. The initiative will take place both Friday and Saturday.
Other agencies involved include Florida Highway Patrol, North Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Georgia Highway Patrol, and the Massachusetts, New York, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia state police departments.
