With 6,463 total calls for service, the Connecticut State Police saw a near record number of calls over the three-day holiday weekend. Across state lines in Rhode Island, troopers in the nation’s smallest state still issued over 600 citations for various motor vehicle offenses.
The Independence Day holiday marked a return to summer travel for many, and for law enforcement in southern New England, it meant a busy weekend on state highways.
In Rhode Island, state police reported that between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday, a total of 25 drivers were charged with suspicion of driving under the influence, 28 were charged with other criminal offenses, 611 tickets were issued and troopers investigated 59 motor vehicle crashes.
“It was a very busy weekend for us during the July 4th holiday,” Maj. John Allen said.
In Connecticut, it was even busier.
State police said that during the enforcement, there were more than 1,100 additional calls when compared to a year ago and it led to an increase in speeding and seatbelt violations.
According to data provided by Connecticut State Police, during the 2022 enforcement troopers cited 644 for speeding, up from 483 the previous year; 43 people were cited for seatbelt violations, a dramatic increase over the 2 citations a year ago; and DUI arrest nearly doubled with 50 charged this year, compared to 26 in 2021.
Overall citations were actually down slightly, dropping from a total 978 a year ago to 910 this year, while the number of accidents and associated injuries also dropped.
According to state police, there were 299 total accidents this holiday that led to 37 injuries and 2 which led to deaths. A year ago, police responded to 381 accidents leaving 52 injured and 3 dead.
— Jason Vallee
