STONINGTON — A Stamford man is facing numerous charges after Connecticut State Police said he nearly caused a crash along Interstate 95 early Friday morning and reacted with road rage before driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 and leading troopers on a chase that ended when he finally struck a stop stick in Waterford.
The driver, 36-year-old Brian Winn-Henry, was taken into custody shortly after state police disabled his Volkswagen Passat near Exit 75 along I-95 South around 4:15 a.m. on Friday. Winn-Henry is facing a slew of charges including speeding over 70 mph, operating a motor vehicle at dangerously low speeds, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive in proper lane, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, failure to use turn signals, interfering with police, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.
State troopers with Troop E in Montville and Stonington police were dispatched to the area of I-95 after receiving multiple complaints of a road rage incident in the town of Stonington. According to a police report, Winn-Henry had come to a complete stop in the right lane after nearly striking another car, then got out and began acting erratic.
The police said Winn-Henry then got back into his Passat drove the wrong way, traveling north along I-95 South, before nearly striking a stopped car and finally turning around. Stonington police located him and pursued the car to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge where a trooper was waiting with a stop stick, but Winn-Henry was able to avoid it, driving at slow speeds to navigate around and continue driving south.
After pursuing the car further, state troopers were able to use two tractor trailers to box the car in near Exit 75 , where additional Troopers were waiting with stop sticks. Troopers deployed the sticks, which deflated three of the Passat's tires and caused the car to a stop in the left lane.
According to police, Winn-Henry admitted "to smoking crack for the past three days" and was committed to a nearby hospital for evaluation. A trooper waited with him and he was arrested after state police obtained a warrant.
Winn-Henry was held on a $25,000 bond pending an upcoming arraignment in New London Superior Court. He had not posted bond as on Monday, according to Connecticut Department of Correction records, and remains in state custody at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville.
