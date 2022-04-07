The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued an alert to residents in southwestern Rhode Island following a recent spike in overdoses.
The department on Wednesday evening issued an alert impacting towns in Region 10, which includes Westerly, Charlestown, Narragansett, New Shoreham, North Kingstown and South Kingstown. The alert was triggered when the state’s Opioid Overdose Integrated Surveillance System, which tracks weekly overdose activity across the state, detected six reports of individuals receiving emergency department care in the region for a suspected opioid overdose.
The region’s weekly threshold for suspected opioid overdoses is four, officials said. The alert was issued using the state’s Rhode Island Overdose Action Area Response (ROAAR) notification system.
“The ROAAR notification system is initiated when a Region exceeds a pre-established threshold during a seven-day period,” the Department of Health said in a press release. “As a result, a public health advisory is issued to alert Rhode Islanders of increased drug overdose activity. Key stakeholders receiving this alert include public health and healthcare professionals, first responders, harm reduction organizations, municipal leaders and the Rhode Island Health Equity Zones and Community Overdose Engagement collaboratives.”
During the same time period, Region 3 consisting of Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, North Smithfield had five reports. That region’s threshold is 3, officials said.
— Jason Vallee
