PROVIDENCE — A federal grand jury has indicted a South Kingstown man on charges that he had distributed child pornography online using a social media app, and had been storing various files containing sexual images of prepubescent girls.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the man, 27-year-old William Schock, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Court documents state that during an investigation, it was determined that Schock had shared sexually the explicit images of prepubescent females with others using an online social media app, and had stored video files depicting child pornography.
In May 2020, Homeland Security Investigations agents in Ottawa provided information to agents in Providence of an IP address that was used to upload an image of child pornography. Providence agents determined that the IP address belonged to Shock’s residence, and that on at least two occasions it was allegedly used to upload child pornography.
Agents, troopers with the Rhode Island State Police and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a court-authorized search of Schock’s residence in August 2020, and a forensic review of Schock’s cell phone revealed numerous videos depicting child pornography.
— Jason Vallee
