A series of crashes and an explosion involving a gas can kept first responders across the region busy throughout the day Sunday and led to serious injuries for residents and motorists.
Police, fire and emergency responders throughout the region said the warm, sunny weather and Labor Day holiday led to a significant increase in the number of those participating in outdoor activities or traveling across the region. It also significantly increased the number of serious response calls, including two LifeStar emergency helicopter responses initiated as a result of emergency needs.
“It has just been so busy (for this time of year),” said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.
The hectic slate of Sunday responses began when Richmond police and members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department and Hope Valley Ambulance Service were called to Buttonwoods Road for a dirt bike crash shortly before noon. The victim, who was not identified, was treated and taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a broken leg.
Minor crashes and medical calls then complicated response to a mid-afternoon motorcycle crash along Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut. Westerly police, staff with Westerly Ambulance and members of the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service were all dispatched to reports of a rear-end collision in which a motorcycle crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle in the area of Two Little Fish.
Gingerella said when it became clear that ambulance services were delayed, it led officers to alert LifeStar due to concerns regarding the victim’s injuries. LifeStar was later canceled and the victim, a man who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Hopkinton police and staff with the Ashaway Fire Department and Ashaway Ambulance were called around 5 p.m. dispatched to a reported motorcycle on fire on High Street.
“Upon arrival we found a motorcycle on fire and one patient with burns to the arm,” the Ashaway Fire Department said in a press release on Facebook. “The fire was extinguished quickly and the patient was transported to the hospital by Ashaway Ambulance.”
The same organizations were then called back out around 9 p.m. following an incident along North Road which caused serious injuries to a local resident. According to emergency dispatchers, the incident involved a gas can that had exploded.
Due to severe burns on an adult victim, LifeStar was notified and landed near the Ashaway Sportsman Club. The individual was taken by emergency helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital and remains under medical care and observation, officials said.
To the west in Connecticut, a serious crash just before midnight triggered an emergency response to Interstate 95 North just prior to Exit 93 near the state line. A vehicle had crashed, causing a male victim to be trapped inside and catching a portion on fire.
Connecticut State Police, Stonington Police, North Stonington and Stonington ambulance personnel and members of the North Stonington Fire Department, Pawcatuck Fire Department, Wequetequock Fire Department each responded. The unidentified victim was unbuckled by emergency responders and pulled from the wreck through a window.
Additional details were not available for any of the responses on Monday.
