PROVIDENCE — Officials are warning residents and workers in Rhode Island to beware of a scam targeting individuals through text messages.
Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued a warning Tuesday regarding a sharp rise in the number of scam text messages reported recently, with most of the texts claiming to be from the Rhode Island Secretary of State or Rhode Island Department of State.
In the most recent scam message, officials said Rhode Islanders are asked to “Validate license below for state benefits” by clicking a link. The link should be considered dangerous and any such messages should be deleted.
The text messages are not from official state departments, as the Rhode Island Department of State does not text Rhode Islanders.
Anyone who receives these scam messages should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 401-274-4400 or email consumers@riag.ri.gov to report the scam.
— Jason Vallee
