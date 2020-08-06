WESTERLY — A Rumford man is facing one count of second-degree sexual assault after the police said he made several unwanted sexual advances and touched a woman inappropriately despite repeated efforts by the victim to get him to stop.
Westerly police said Kevin G. Veyera, 36, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after the victim called to make a complaint. He was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court and remains in custody at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston after failing to post a $5,000 surety bond, court records show.
According to Westerly police, officers were called to a home on White Rock Road around 2 a.m. for a reported assault. The police said officers spoke with the victim, a woman who indicated that Veyera had made three separate sexual advances toward her and touched her inappropriately each time despite repeated demands that he stop.
Westerly police said Veyera was not known to the victim prior to the incident, and that he had met her that night after returning home with the victim's roommate, who had met Veyera while the two were at an AA meeting together.
Veyera did not enter a plea during the arraignment hearing. He is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Nov. 6.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.