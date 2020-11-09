CHARLESTOWN — A weekend fire in a custom-designed garage at a Gooseberry Hill home was likely caused by dry leaves that had become lodged under the motor hood of a riding lawnmower, causing the debris to catch fire, officials said.
Charlestown-Richmond Fire Chief Don Rathbone said the Saturday fire, which heavily damaged about half of the garage at 6 Gooseberry Hill and a number of tools inside, erupted quickly after the owner had parked the lawnmower in the garage. The cause was determined to be accidental, and Rathbone said the fire occurred even as the owner took precautions ahead of the blaze.
“The preliminary investigation found that the owner had been doing some lawn work and mulching leaves on the property, and had first parked the lawnmower outside the garage there for about 15 minutes to let everything cool,” Rathbone said. “It appears that when he turned it back on to put it away, it was just enough of a trip to cause the fire.”
No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 12:20 p.m.
Officials said members of the Cross’ Mills Fire Department and Charlestown-Richmond Fire Department were dispatched after the owner called to report the blaze. When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the front of the garage with flames showing along the back.
Members of the Richmond-Carolina Fire Department and Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department responded as mutual aid, but were released shortly after arrival. Charlestown police and personnel with the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service were also involved in the response, officials said.
The blaze spread quickly through the building, which was described as a 12-foot by 14-foot shed with a custom-made 12-foot by 10-foot addition that created a garage. The fire heavily damaged the back portion, Rathbone said, and led to heavy smoke damage to the front of the building as well as damage to the lawnmower, a snowblower and a number of woodworking tools.
The owner had insurance on the building, Rathbone said.
Rathbone said there have been several recent incidents involving lawnmower issues as a result of drier leaves, including a more serious fire late last week in West Coventry. He suggested property owners consider taking added precautions through the end of the season, which has been unusually dry, in order to further prevent a fire.
“It is an extra step most people wouldn’t think about, but it is worth taking a few extra minutes and looking underneath the (riding) lawnmower’s motor hood periodically and again after parking it,” Rathbone said. “That extra step may help to prevent a fire.”
