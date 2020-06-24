RICHMOND — Police are seeking help in identifying a man officers said stole a debit card and $300 from a woman at Stop & Shop while she was distracted during a recent ATM transaction.
Richmond police late last week released images of the man, who is described as standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. The suspect had distinctive tattoos on the back of his neck, forearms and on the fingers of his right hand.
"He chose to steal $300 in cash from the bank account of a woman who had momentarily walked away from the ATM in the middle of her transaction to seek assistance at the bank counter," Richmond police said in a post on Facebook. "The white male suspect was captured on bank video withdrawing $300 from the victim's account before walking away with her cash and her Citizens Bank card."
The police said the man, who was standing behind the victim in line, was initially carrying what appeared to be his own debit card prior to the theft. The police said the theft did not appear to be planned, but was a decision that the suspect made when he had an opportunity.
"This was a crime of opportunity, but one that the suspect should answer to on behalf of our victim," the police said.
Those with information or who may be able to identify the suspect are urged to contact Officer Michael Ellis at 401-539-8289. All calls will be kept confidential, the police said.
