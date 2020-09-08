RICHMOND — A six-year veteran of the town's police department has been placed on paid suspension pending the outcome of a judicial case stemming from a domestic incident that took place in Westerly on Aug. 18.
The 31-year-old officer, patrolman Ryan Donohue, was charged with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct immediately following reports of a domestic disturbance, which Westerly police said took place on Oak Street around 7:30 p.m. while Donohue was off-duty.
Police indicated Tuesday that Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson was notified of the incident later that same evening. The Richmond Police Department, which followed standard administrative procedures, placed Donohue on paid leave pending the outcome of his court case.
According to Rhode Island judicial records, Donahue was present for an arraignment hearing in Fourth Division District Court on Aug. 21 and has entered a not guilty plea to the charges. He was issued a no-contact order and has waived his right to a jury trial in the matter.
Donohue, who joined the department in 2014, has no other criminal history and does not have any reprimands on his record since joining the department. He was named a 2018 Highway Safety Champion by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and has has been a leader in DUI enforcement for the department since joining.
"In the six years that he has been working for us, he has been an exemplary police officer and has served the community honorably," Johnson said in a statement released to The Sun Tuesday.
"Despite that, he is facing allegations that prompted charges in another jurisdiction and we had an obligation to apply standard administrative procedure by placing him on paid suspension while the case is pending, and the presumption of innocence exists," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.