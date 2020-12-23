RICHMOND — A local man is facing DUI and weapon charges after police said an officer conducting a traffic stop for suspicion of driving under the influence found a shotgun and pistol in the passenger section of the car.
Richmond police charged William Wilson, 62, of of 18 Carolina Main St., on Dec. 11 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and carrying or transporting a weapon while intoxicated.
According to Richmond police, an officer stopped Wilson along Carolina Main Street after witnessing his car cross over the center line several times. The police conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed, and he was taken into custody.
The police said that during the stop, the officers found a 12-gauge shotgun, shotgun shells and a black powder pistol lying in the open within a passenger area of the car. The weapons were seized without incident, police said.
Wilson was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on a promise to appear in Fourth Division District Court for arraignment at a later date.
— Jason Vallee
