RICHMOND — A Richmond man is facing charges after a domestic case led to a brief standoff at his home involving a loaded gun before he eventually came out to turn himself in, unarmed and of his own accord.
Scott Nettleton, 35, of 1 Leroy Drive, was charged Aug. 22 with domestic simple assault with a potentially dangerous weapon, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic vandalism. He was arraigned in 4th Division District Court and was later released after posting a $50,000 surety bond, according to information available through the Rhode Island judicial system and Department of Corrections.
Nettleton is due back in court for a probable cause hearing and bail review on Sept. 7, judicial records show. A felony screening is also scheduled to take place in November at Washington County Superior Court, judicial records show.
Richmond police said Nettleton was arrested following an incident at his home on Aug. 22. Officers responded and were met by Nettleton, who had a loaded firearm, at a second-floor entrance.
The police said Richmond officers were able to get a woman who was in the apartment out safely, then began attempting to communicate with Nettleton. They were joined in response by a Rhode Island State Police tactical team and a member of the state police crisis negotiation team. After about 2 hours, the police said Nettleton agreed to be cooperative and exited the home unarmed.
He was taken into custody without further issue, the police said, and no injuries were reported in the response.
