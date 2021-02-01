CHARLESTOWN — A 67-year-old Richmond man was killed Friday morning when his SUV crossed the center line along Route 91, striking a pick-up truck head-on and injuring both himself and the driver of the truck, the police said.
Charlestown police on Monday identified the victim as Calbert Edwards Sr., of 72 W. Shannock Road in Richmond. The police said Edwards was taken to Westerly Hospital by ambulance shortly after the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the pick-up, 66-year-old Charlestown resident Jonathan Stillwell, was also taken to Westerly Hospital by ambulance after suffering "moderate injuries," the police said. He was later transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
"Our preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle operated by Mr. Edwards was traveling east on Rte. 91 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the vehicle being operated by Mr. Stillwell, who was traveling west," said Charlestown Police Chief Michael Paliotta.
"The Charlestown Police Department is currently awaiting toxicology results from the state medical examiner to aid in our determination of a cause of the accident," he said.
Police, members of the Charlestown Richmond Fire Department and ambulance personnel from the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service and Hope Valley Ambulance Corps were dispatched to Alton Carolina Road around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision about half a mile from the Charlestown-Richmond line.
The police said an officer arrived and found both Edwards and Stillwell trapped within their vehicles. Both were extricated by members of the fire department, according to police reports.
The preliminary investigation determined that Edwards crossed the center line in his 2011 Ford Edge, striking Stillwell's 2017 Chevy Silverado.
The crash remains under investigation through the Charlestown Police Department's accident reconstruction team.
