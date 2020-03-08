SCITUATE — Six members of the Rhode Island State Police will hit the road running at the Boston Marathon on April 20 to benefit children with cancer.
Troopers have participated in the race for 18 consecutive years, and in this decade have used it as a fundraising activity for Cops for Kids with Cancer, a nonprofit organization. Maj. Christopher J. Dicomitis, commander of the state police administrative bureau, said the group provides assistance to families who have a child with cancer.
He added that “Troopers are dedicating this year’s run in honor of Massachusetts State Police Lt. William Coulter, who passed away last year.”
The state police team has raised about $10,000 so far, he said, and hopes to raise even more through donations and the sale of T-shirts. The goal is to raise $15,000 for the organization, allowing it to give three families $5,000 each to help pay for medical costs and other expenses.
Two veteran marathoners, Sgt. Peter Cambio and Acting Cpl. Roupen Bastajian, will be joined by four troopers running the marathon for the first time. They are Austin LaRiviere, Tyler Adams, Ed Markowski and Daniel Fanous.
To donate, visit copsforkidswithcancer.org/donation-rhode-island-state-police. To purchase a T-shirt, contact Trooper Amy Jackman through email at amy.jackman@risp.gov.
— Jason Vallee
