In an effort to enhance services for some of the state’s most vulnerable victims, the Rhode Island State Police have announced that the agency has established a Special Victims Unit.
State police said Tuesday that the Special Victims Unit is responsible for investigating cases involving sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, child molestation, missing children, sex offender registration violations, commercial sexual exploitation of children, in addition to human and labor trafficking. Detectives assigned to the unit specialize in investigating serious violent crimes against children and other vulnerable populations such as individuals with developmental disabilities and the elderly.
“The Special Victims Unit will aggressively pursue justice on behalf of our most vulnerable victims while being sensitive to the unique needs and dynamics associated with these challenging cases,” said Col. James M. Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety.
The unit will work as an extension of the agency’s Detective Bureau. Officials said that the unit will work with community partners across the state including the Attorney General’s Office, Children’s Advocacy Center, Hasbro’s Aubin Child Protection Center, R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families, Day One, Coalition Against Domestic Violence, law enforcement advocates and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals.
The agency said in a press release that detectives will coordinate a collaborative and multi-disciplinary approach to special victim cases and ensure a timely response and greater support to the victims and their families. Detectives with the unit will be trained in interviewing victims of trauma as well as being directed to work closely with a Victim Advocate who can provide additional support to the victim as their case moves through the criminal justice system.
The Rhode Island State Police have also developed a soft interview room with comfortable chairs and a more relaxed setting than a traditional police interview room which may help a victim feel safer and more comfortable while speaking with detectives.
Victims of a violent crime are encouraged to use resources available on the Victim Assistance Program and Safe at Home sections of the Rhode Island State Police website. Those in immediate danger are urged to call 911 for help.
For non-emergency assistance, please contact the Rhode Island Victims of Crime Helpline at 800-494-8100.
— Jason Vallee
