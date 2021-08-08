SCITUATE — Anyone who has ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a Rhode Island State Police trooper now has their chance.
The agency is accepting applications through Sept. 17 for the 2021 Rhode Island State Police Citizens Academy. People can sign up at the agency’s website but space is limited, the department said in a statement.
The program includes briefings and hands-on experience in areas including training, officer safety, patrol operations and procedures, response to resistance, domestic violence investigations, victim assistance, and investigative techniques.
Participants will also learn about the different divisions including Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Unit, Community Diversity and Equity Unit, Patrol Bureau, Detective Bureau, Legal and other specialized units.
The academy will be held every Monday evening from Sept. 27 through Nov. 1 at department headquarters and the training academy. Presenters include commander Col. James Manni and state Attorney General Peter Neronha.
“The academy is an opportunity for us to strengthen our relationship with the people we serve by improving communication and sharing a deeper understanding of the challenges and demands we face every day,” Manni said.
— Associated Press
