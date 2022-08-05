The Rhode Island State Police is now accepting applications for the 2024 Rhode Island State Police Training Academy class.
To be considered for the academy, applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:
- must be between the ages of 18 and 35;
- must be a high school graduate or hold a General Equivalency Diploma (GED);
- must be a citizen of the United States;
- must possess a valid operator's license prior to starting the Academy or be willing and eligible to obtain one;
- must not possess a criminal conviction for a felony offense. During the background investigation, a candidate is evaluated relative to an established set of criteria. Candidates are asked many personal questions, including but not limited to the recency and frequency of traffic citations, at-fault automobile collisions, illegal drug usage, arrests, and convictions.
The next Rhode Island State Police Training Academy will begin in January of 2024. Applications must be received no later than Jan. 28, 2023.
For more information, visit risp.ri.gov/academy. To apply, visit PoliceApp.com/RISP.
