PAWTUCKET —State troopers with the Lincoln Woods Barracks, are investigating following a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 South on Friday.
State police and emergency responders were called to I-95 South around 4:45 p.m. after a Yamaha sport bike entered the left shoulder, then struck a jersey barrier as the driver was traveling on the highway near the Broadway overpass
The operator, 37-year-old Providence resident Christopher Varble, was thrown off of his motorcycle and killed. Varble was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
— Sun staff
