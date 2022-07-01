PROVIDENCE — With the Fourth of July falling on a Monday and pandemic conditions mostly in the rear view mirror this summer, many Americans are preparing to celebrate the nation’s birthday with sun and fun.
The Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association is urging residents and visitors to the Ocean State to stay sober, buckle up and remain safe while traveling this holiday weekend.
“Law enforcement and highway safety officials gathered in North Kingstown on Friday to raise awareness of the importance of safe and sober driving this weekend, and to inform the public of enhanced impaired driving patrols statewide,” the association said in a press release.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 12,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver in 2021. That same year, over 500 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4th holiday period alone.
Nighttime is a particularly dangerous time to be on the roads as the rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2021 was 3.1 times higher at night than during the day, the NHTSA said.
Rhode Island also saw an increase in fatalities in 2021, with 63 over the course of the year. Of those fatalities, 45 were drivers and 33% were recorded as alcohol-related. However, Rhode Island did not record any holiday fatalities over the July 4th holiday period for the past two years.
The holiday weekend enforcement will included added patrols who will seek to enforce motor vehicle laws, but the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association said in a press release that officers simply want everyone to abide by state laws and remain safe.
“The Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association wishes everyone a safe and healthy Fourth of July holiday,” the organizations said.
For more information, including tips, visit nhtsa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.