PROVIDENCE — A 41-year-old Rhode Island man is facing federal charges after the police said he used family members' personal information and other false documents in an effort to secure $4.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans he was not eligible for.
Michael C. Moller, of Middletown, was arrested by FBI and IRS agents agents Tuesday and charged with making false statements to influence the Small Business Administration and bank fraud. Moller, who also has a criminal history that includes convictions in four bank robberies, was arraigned before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond and ordered detained into federal custody.
According to police and court documents, Moller had applied for and received nearly $600,000 in PPP loans in order to pay employees at his alleged Fall River, Mass., businesses. Officials later learned that none of his businesses were incorporated with the Massachusetts Secretary of State, and investigators could not locate any tax or bank records.
"It is alleged that Moller filed a PPP loan application in his name, and caused applications to be filed in the name of his father and his girlfriend’s brother," court documents said. "As a result of those bank loan applications, financial institutions provided Moller a total of $599,251 dollars in stimulus PPP loans he was not entitled to receive."
Officials said Moller, alone or with family members and associates, also filed eight fraudulent PPP loan applications, all in the name of his girlfriend’s son, to allegedly pay employees for the undocumented Fall River-based business. Three of the eight applications were nearly identical but were filed with different financial institutions, each seeking $734,300 in SBA guaranteed PPP loans.
None of the 11 applications allegedly filed in the name of Moller’s girlfriend’s son resulted in the disbursement of PPP loans, officials said.
The financial-based charges are just the latest for Moller, who was convicted in Massachusetts for fraud in 2010 and sentenced to 24 months of supervised release. During his term of supervised release, Moller was also convicted of four counts of bank robbery and sentenced to 108 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release, which was scheduled to continue until July 2022.
Officials said he may face additional charges as a result of the latest offenses.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.