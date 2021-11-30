A Providence man accused of attacking law enforcement officers with a wooden object is now facing six federal charges related to his involvement in the breach at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and FBI announced Tuesday that Timothy Desjardins, 35, is facing six total charges for his role in the breach, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous or deadly weapon; engaging in violence in a restricted building with a dangerous or deadly weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
The criminal complaint was unsealed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and he is expected to make his initial court appearance in this case at a later date, officials said.
Desjardins is the 11th individual arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the Jan. 6 breach and the first from Rhode Island to be charged.
According to court documents, investigators obtained video footage that shows Desjardins assaulting multiple law enforcement officers in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officials said he was using “what appears to be a broken wooden table leg.”
“At the time, law enforcement was under assault from a crowd of other rioters who were pushing themselves into the tunnel and hurling various objects, such as a baton and table, at the officers,” court documents said.
Desjardins is currently incarcerated in lieu of a $200,000 bond at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston on charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of using a firearm to commit felony assault and two counts of felony assault related to a Nov. 11 incident in Providence.
He had also been charged with two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, altering the ID markings on a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with the intent to commit felonies, two counts of felony assault, using a firearm to commit a violent crime and firing in a compact area following a separate in Providence on Oct. 1. He was released following arraignment in that case after posting a $100,000 bond.
In the 10 months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.
