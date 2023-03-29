A Pawcatuck man is facing charges after state police seized 20 completely built ghost guns and other weapons, including large-capacity magazines, following an extensive investigation into drug and weapons activity in his apartment.
Rhode Island State Police on Tuesday, through the organization’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, arrested 56-year-old Ferdinando Lombardi on a wide range of weapons and drug charges. Lombardi, a convicted felon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (for cocaine and fentanyl); 43 counts of possession of a firearm by prohibited persons; 43 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation; 39 counts of possession of a ghost gun; and 38 counts of possession of large capacity magazines.
“Any day we can take this many illegal weapons off the street is a great day for public safety in Rhode Island,” said Col. Darnell S. Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety. “I am thankful for the hard work of our detectives and grateful for the collaboration we enjoy with the other law enforcement agencies that work on our HIDTA task force.”
Lombardi was arraigned at the Lincoln Woods Barracks by a Justice of the Peace on Tuesday and held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston. He was scheduled for formal arraignment Wednesday at 6th Division District Court.
Court documents show that state police initiated an investigation following a complaint. During this investigation, the Task Force developed information that Lombardi may also be involved in possession of privately made firearms, otherwise known as “ghost guns,” leading them to obtain a search warrant for Lombardi’s apartment.
As a result of the investigation, officials seized more than 20 ghost guns, five other illegal firearms, numerous ghost gun parts, 30 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $7,621 in cash.
— Jason Vallee
