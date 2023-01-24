A coalition of eight states including Rhode Island and Connecticut have joined a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice that challenges Google’s grip on the online advertising industry.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia, the plaintiffs argue that “Google thwarted competition in this business sector over the past 15 years” by systematically acquiring control over key ad-tech industry tools including the largest advertising exchange where digital ads are bought and sold. The company has also been accused of imposing restrictions that have unfairly undermined rivals’ ability to compete.
““Google has market power over the interlocking technologies that deliver online advertising. It has abused its dominance to manipulate advertisement auctions and exchange markets, to coerce advertisers into using its services, and to inflate its own profits at the expense of American businesses in violation of antitrust laws,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. “Connecticut has joined with the U.S. Department of Justice and this bipartisan coalition of states to restore free and fair competition to this broken market.”
In a press release, Tong said Google has “inserted itself into virtually every aspect of the digital advertising marketplace,” leveraging its market power to direct more business to its own ad-tech products. The lawsuit argues that this enables Google to collect higher fees for itself at the expense of both the advertisers and publishers it serves, as well as costs that are passed on to consumers.
The complaint alleges that through its anticompetitive conduct, Google has prevented meaningful competition, quashed innovation in the digital advertising industry, raised costs, and harmed consumers.
In addition to Rhode Island and Connecticut, the states of Virginia, California, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and Tennessee have also joined the complaint.
The lawsuit is the latest antitrust action targeting Google’s monopoly power in the tech industry. Rhode Island and Connecticut are also part of a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general in a lawsuit pending in federal court in Washington, DC alleging that Google illegally exercises monopoly power in online search and search advertising markets.
The states are also part of a multi-state challenge to Google’s monopolization of payments for app purchases on the Android mobile device operating system. That case, pending in federal court in San Francisco, seeks relief for consumers because Google’s monopoly-imposed fee structure for in-app purchases inflates costs for consumers and unfairly hurts app developers.
The search engine antitrust lawsuit Is scheduled for trial later this year in September. The app payments lawsuit is scheduled for trial in November.
