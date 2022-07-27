NORTH STONINGTON — Connecticut state troopers are cracking down on commuter lot meetups, including an investigation in town that resulted in state police arresting two and issuing numerous tickets and misdemeanor summons as a result of damage and noise.
State police with Troop E in Montville targeted a commuter lot in North Stonington over the weekend and found more than 100 people during one of the events, which contained numerous cars and led troopers to find multiple violations including “littering, noise complaints, underage drinking, destruction of property and reckless driving,” according to Connecticut State Police.
During two separate events on Saturday, both which were disrupted and disbanded by police, state police said the agency charged two people on arrest warrants, issued six misdemeanor summonses and ticketed five for infractions. The agency also had four vehicles towed as part of their response to complaints.
In photographs shared of the event, one of the commuter lots sustained noticeable damage such as tire marks from burnouts by those at the event.
State police described both events as having 75 to 100 cars.
In a press release, Connecticut State Police said the latest enforcement is part of ongoing efforts to combat a growing number of complaints regarding illegal street racing and related gatherings in recent years.
One person was injured and three arrested a week ago in the New Haven area after several drivers were racing along Interstate 95 when one cut off a struck, was struck and slammed into a concrete barrier.
Troopers were also visible in Norwalk over the weekend as the agency conducted a targeted enforcement in the Route 7 area after receiving numerous complaints.
