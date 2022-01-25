PROVIDENCE — The state Supreme Court has upheld a decision by the Rhode Island Sex Offender Board of Review to classify a former assistant soccer coach at Chariho High School at the highest risk to reoffend.
A decision released Wednesday by Judge Lynch Prata of the Rhode Island Supreme Court in the case of Glen Matteson v. the Rhode Island Department of Attorney General affirmed the board’s ruling, despite arguments from Matteson’s attorneys that his crimes never involved any physical contact with a victim.
The sex-offender notification board had classified him as a Level III risk to reoffend in December 2017 following a a Superior Court conviction that noted he was in possession of a substantially large volume of child pornography, as well as his misuse of a position as an authority figure over the children he coached in soliciting and sending sexually explicit text messages to a boy on his team.
“On appeal, [Matteson] contends that his classification pursuant to the act was improper because, in his view, the board ‘unreasonably and arbitrarily overstated his risk level’ and erred in failing to disclose what material it utilized beyond the risk-assessment tools to establish his level of risk,” the decision reads. “After considering the parties’ written and oral submissions and reviewing the record, we conclude that cause has not been shown and that this case may be decided without further briefing or argument.”
Matteson was convicted in U.S. District Court in Providence on child pornography charges and was sentenced in February 2013 to serve 60 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Matteson, now 61, of 15 Riverview Drive, had argued in December that that the Rhode Island Sex Offender Board of Review was "unreasonable and arbitrary” when it deemed him a Level III offender, given that he was convicted for crimes in which he never physically touched his victims. The classification indicates that Matteson poses a high risk to reoffend and triggers public notice of his presence in Richmond.
“We conclude that the Superior Court justice properly found that competent evidence existed to support the magistrate’s decision affirming the board’s assessment,” the decision reads. “The petitioner has failed to show by a preponderance of the evidence that the board’s classification of him as a Level III offender was not in compliance with the law.”
